Japan government and Mitsubishi Heavy consider pulling out of Turkey nuclear project
The government and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. may pull out of a nuclear project in Turkey. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Japan government and Mitsubishi Heavy consider pulling out of Turkey nuclear project

Kyodo

The government and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. are considering giving up on a nuclear project in Turkey amid ballooning costs, in a blow to Tokyo’s efforts to boost growth through infrastructure exports, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The parties have determined that costs to build four reactors and ensure their safety in the Black Sea coastal city of Sinop have increased to a level the Turkish government will not accept, raising the likelihood that the project will not be profitable, the sources said.

The project’s expenses have ballooned to over ¥5 trillion ($44 billion), more than double the initial estimate, due partly to increased safety-related expenses following the 2011 triple core meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, other sources said earlier.

The consortium including the Japanese government and Mitsubishi Heavy had aimed to start operating the Sinop reactors in 2023, after Japan and Turkey reached a basic agreement on the project in 2013.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government has been promoting exports of Japanese nuclear technology to emerging economies as part of the country’s growth strategy, and also amid difficulties in restarting nuclear reactors at home due to safety concerns following the Fukushima crisis.

Abe is believed to have discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the difficulties of realizing the nuclear project when they met last weekend on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, the sources said.

Major trading house Itochu Corp. has already backed away from the project owing to the surge in the safety-related costs.

Toshiba Corp. recently pulled out of the nuclear plant business overseas after incurring huge losses in the United States.

The company revamped its operations following an accounting fraud scandal that came to light in 2015 and the bankruptcy of its U.S. nuclear power plant subsidiary Westinghouse Electric Co. in 2017.

Hitachi Ltd. remains in talks with the British government on building new nuclear reactors in Wales.

The Japanese government’s bet on nuclear power plants as a pillar of infrastructure exports comes as Germany, Italy, Taiwan and South Korea are pulling out of atomic power generation.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Nissan Motor Co. is said to have found fresh cases of vehicle inspection misconduct.
Nissan may launch recall in Japan after finding new cases of inspection misconduct
Nissan Motor Co. has found fresh cases of misconduct in vehicle inspections and may launch a recall, sources close to the matter said Thursday, in the latest setback for the global carmaker mired i...
This undated photo provided by Waymo shows its self-driving minivan. Google's self-driving car spinoff is finally ready to try to profit from its nearly decade-old technology. Waymo introduced a small-scale ride-hailing service in the Phoenix area Wednesday that will include a human behind the wheel in case the robotic vehicles malfunction.
Google's self-driving spinoff launches ride-hailing service, with human aboard for now
Google's self-driving car spinoff is finally ready to try to profit from its nearly decade-old technology. Waymo is introducing a small-scale ride-hailing service in the Phoenix area that...
DeNA Co.’s free taxi-hailing service with “zero yen” rides will feature ads on the body and the interior of 50 cabs.
DeNA launches free cab-hailing service in Tokyo, for those who can stomach noodle ads
Mobile service provider DeNA Co. has launched a free taxi-hailing service touting "zero yen" rides in Tokyo's 23 wards until the end of the year. The body and inside of the 50 cabs involved will...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The government and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. may pull out of a nuclear project in Turkey. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,