After deadly heat wave, typhoon could hit Honshu over the weekend

Kyodo

A typhoon moving over the Pacific Ocean south of Japan could approach and make landfall on the country’s main island of Honshu over the weekend, the Meteorological Agency said Wednesday.

As of 9 a.m., Typhoon Jongdari was traveling north-northwest near Okinotori Island with an atmospheric pressure of 998 hectopascals at its center and winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour.

The season’s 12th typhoon, which was upgraded from a tropical cyclone early Wednesday, is expected to intensify in force and reach waters near the Ogasawara Islands on Friday with winds of over 108 kph.

It is forecast to move further northward early Saturday with winds of up to 162 kph at its center.

The Meteorological Agency said areas within a radius of 480 km could fall into the storm zone, with gusts of over 90 kph.

The typhoon follows a deadly heat wave in Japan and devastating landslides and flooding in its western regions.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Ninja show performers engage in a mock fight at the Ninja Museum of Igaryu in Iga, Mie Prefecture, in March.
Wannabe ninja swamp Japan town with job inquiries after viral mix-up
The city of Iga, in Mie Prefecture, has been left fighting off wannabe ninja after a news report on local labor shortages that suggested it wanted to hire the traditional assassins went viral.
Women shield themselves from the sun with umbrellas in Tokyo on Tuesday as Japan suffers from a heat wave.
Heat wave killed record 65 people across Japan last week as over 22,000 were hospitalized
More than 22,000 people were taken to hospitals due to the heat wave across Japan last week and 65 of them died, both record-high figures since comparable information became available in 2008, prel...
People walk into the building that houses the education ministry in Tokyo on July 5.
Former senior Japanese education ministry official indicted over corruption
A former senior education ministry official was indicted Tuesday on suspicion he accepted a favor from a private university last year in return for helping it secure a government subsidy. Futosh...

,