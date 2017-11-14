ASEAN Plus Three leaders share concerns over North Korea

The leaders of Japan, China and South Korea and their counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations expressed shared concerns about North Korea’s nuclear and missile development at their annual summit in Manila on Tuesday.

According to a Japanese government spokesman, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the other “ASEAN Plus Three” leaders that approaching Pyongyang for talks now would result in nothing meaningful, and that pressure must instead be applied until the North seeks dialogue on the basis that it will change its policies.

According to a draft of a joint statement seen by Kyodo News, the ASEAN Plus Three members will urge North Korea to “stop provocative and threatening actions, thereby creating conditions conducive for dialogue.”

They are expected to call on North Korea to immediately comply with all relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and reiterate their support for the “complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a peaceful manner.”

The Japanese spokesman said there was discussion at the summit of the serious nature of the threat from North Korea, but refrained from going into further detail.

China, which exerts a strong influence on some members of ASEAN, has advocated direct dialogue with North Korea, while Japan has called instead for pressure to be raised to the maximum possible extent in line with the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump.

The leaders did not discuss the South China Sea, where China and some ASEAN members have overlapping territorial disputes, according to the spokesman.

In their opening remarks, the leaders stressed the importance of economic cooperation, looking back on the Asian currency crisis in 1997 that prompted the start of the 20-year-old dialogue framework.

“Financial cooperation between the ASEAN Plus Three — to boost predictability in regional and world economies, lessen vulnerability, and maintain and strengthen the system of free trade — is ever more significant amid concerns about the rise of protectionism and insularity,” Abe said.

Chairing the summit, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte urged his fellow leaders to “continue nurturing peaceful co-existence, particularly within ASEAN Plus Three, where we consider ourselves as one and a family.”

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said recent improvements in his country’s relations with Japan and South Korea have presented new opportunities for the ASEAN Plus Three, while South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for continued solidarity to combat the challenges of aging populations and climate change.

Abe told the meeting that Japan is preparing to hold a long-postponed trilateral summit with Li and Moon in the near future, the spokesman said.

He said the leaders also discussed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade agreement, currently under negotiation between the ASEAN Plus Three nations as well as Australia, India and New Zealand, but refrained from revealing details.

According to the draft statement, the leaders will urge RCEP participants to “further intensify efforts toward a swift conclusion of a modern, high-quality, and mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement.”