たいまつのように日本を明るく照らしたい―。三菱地所は17日、東京駅前に建設する、高さ約390メートルの日本一の超高層ビルを「トーチタワー」と名付けると発表した。最上部に展望施設を備え、英語でたいまつを意味するトーチをイメージした外観も公表した。2027年度の完成を目指す。

トーチタワーは地上63階建てで、三菱地所が開発を進める丸の内エリアに位置する。62階と屋上の63階には富士山を望むことのできる展望施設を設ける。57～61階に高級ホテルを入れ、低層部には2千席のホールや商業施設も整備する。

一帯の再開発エリアの名称は「トウキョウトーチ」に決定した。

Words and phrases

たいまつ torch

〜のように just like ～

日本 (にほん) Japan

明(あか)るく brightly

照(て)らす to shine light into

三菱地所 (みつびしじしょ) Mitsubishi Estate Co.

17日 (じゅうしちにち) the 17th

東京駅 (とうきょうえき) Tokyo Station

～前(まえ) in front of ～

建設(けんせつ)する to construct

高(たか)さ height

約 (やく) approximately

メートル meter

日本一 (にほんいち) the best in Japan

超高層(ちょうこうそう)ビル skyscraper

トーチタワー Torch Tower

名付(なづ)ける to name

発表(はっぴょう)する to announce

最上部 (さいじょうぶ) the uppermost section

展望施設 (てんぼうしせつ) observation facility

備(そな)える to be equipped with, to have

英語 (えいご) English

意味(いみ)する to mean

～をイメージする to call up an image of ～

外観 (がいかん) appearance

公表(こうひょう)する to make public, to reveal

2027年度 (にせんにじゅうななねんど) fiscal year 2027

完成 (かんせい) completion

目指(めざ)す to aim for

地上 (ちじょう) above ground

～階建(かいだ)て ～story

開発 (かいはつ) development

進(すす)める to proceed with

丸(まる)の内(うち) Marunouchi

エリア area

位置(いち)する to locate

屋上 (おくじょう) rooftop

富士山 (ふじさん) Mount Fuji

望(のぞ)む to command a view of

～できる to be able to ～

設(もう)ける to set up

高級 (こうきゅう) high-class

ホテル hotel

入(い)れる to put in

低層部 (ていそうぶ) lower part

2千席 (にせんせき) 2,000 seats

ホール hall

商業施設 (しょうぎょうしせつ) commercial facility

整備(せいび)する to install

一帯 (いったい) in and around the area

再開発 (さいかいはつ) redevelopment

名称 (めいしょう) name

トウキョウトーチ Tokyo Torch

決定(けってい)する to decide

Quick questions

1) 新しい高層ビルはなぜトーチタワーと名付けられたのですか？

2) タワーの高さはどのくらいですか？

3) タワーにはどのような施設がありますか？

Translation

With a wish to lighten up Japan like a torch, Mitsubishi Estate Co. announced on Sept. 17 that it will build “Torch Tower,” Japan’s tallest skyscraper around 390 meters high in front of Tokyo Station. The uppermost section will be equipped with an observation facility, and (the tower) will conjure up the appearance of a torch, named using the English word “torch.” They’re aiming to complete the building in the fiscal year 2027.

Torch Tower will be 63 stories above ground, and located in an area of Marunouchi that the Mitsubishi Estate Co. is proceeding with developing. An observation facility will be set up on the 62nd and rooftop 63rd floors that will command a view of Mount Fuji. A high-class hotel will be put in on floors 57 to 61, and they’ll install a 2,000-seat hall and commercial facilities in the lower part.

It was decided that the name of the surrounding area’s redevelopment will be “Tokyo Torch.”

Answers

1) Why is the new skyscraper named “Torch Tower”?

たいまつのように日本を明るく照らしたいという願いで名付けられた。

It was named with a wish to lighten up Japan like a torch.

2) How tall will the tower be?

日本一の高さで約390メートル。

It will be Japan’s tallest skyscraper at around 390 meters high.

3) What kind of facilities will the tower have?

富士山を望むことのできる展望施設、高級ホテル、2千席のホールや商業施設。

An observation facility commanding a view of Mount Fuji, a high-class hotel, a 2,000-seat hall and commercial facilities.

KEYWORDS Nihongo, vocabulary