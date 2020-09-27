Actress Yuko Takeuchi has been found dead at her home in Tokyo and police have launched an investigation, people close to the matter said Sunday.

Takeuchi, 40, received a number of film awards including the Japanese Academy Award for best actress in a leading role for three years in a row from 2004, according to her official website.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.