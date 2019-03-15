This file image released by Quebec provincial security, Surete du Quebec, shows fires burning in Lac-Mégantic, around 250 km (155 miles) east of Montreal after a train derailment in 2013. Netflix said Thursday it would pull footage of the disaster from its film "Bird Box" and apologized for any pain it caused. | AFP-JIJI

Netflix pulls footage of Quebec rail disaster from film 'Bird Box'

QUEBEC - Netflix said Thursday it would pull footage of a 2013 Canadian rail disaster from its film “Bird Box,” and apologized for any pain it caused.

The archival images of the deadly Lac Megantic, Quebec, train derailment had already been swapped out of another Netflix series, “Travelers,” by its producers, following a public outcry.

But the streaming giant initially resisted doing the same for “Bird Box” when pressed by the Quebec government in January.

“Netflix and the filmmakers of ‘Bird Box’ have decided to replace the footage,” Netflix told AFP on Thursday, without explaining its about-face.

“We are sorry for the grief caused to the Lac-Megantic community,” it added in an email.

In July 2013, a 72-car train carrying shale oil came loose in the middle of the night, rolled down a hill unmanned, derailed and exploded in the center of the picturesque lakeside town.

It took firefighters two days to put out the blaze, which killed 47 people.

