Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honor of British clown Joseph Grimaldi, at the All Saints Church in Haggerston, London, Sunday. | REUTERS

Entertainment News

Clowns tramp to east London on annual pilgrimage to pay homage to legend

AFP-JIJI

LONDON - The streets of east London were awash with a surreal splash of color on Sunday as clowns from all over gathered for the annual memorial of the legendary Joseph Grimaldi.

“King of clowns” Grimaldi was a 19th century English stage performer, and is recognized as having invented the look that came to define the role of a clown.

Scores of curly haired, red-nosed devotees traveled by plane, car and foot — wearing oversized shoes — to the All Saints Church in Haggerston for the service, which has been held annually since 1947.

“We have people flying in from Canada, Ireland, from France, people coming down from Scotland” for the “funny reverential service remembering the legend,” organizer Bibbledy Bob said.

Ballons and bunting hung above the normally somber pews, which were taken over by wags wearing tiny hats, huge bow ties and novelty flowers in honour of the English actor and comedian, who lived from 1778 to 1837.

Unicycles rolled down the aisles, while other fans sat holding custard pies throughout the service.

“There’s circus clowns, theatrical clowns, party clowns, tramp clowns — there’s lots of genres of clowning,” explained Bibbledy Bob, a party clown.

“There’s many ways to become a clown, you only have to look a the Houses of Parliament,” he joked.

The unusual gathering attracted puzzled looks and enthusiastic fans.

“People stop you for autographs,” Bibbledy Bob remarked.

“If I told you that David Beckham was coming today, you’d totally believe me, there’s paparazzi from all over the world.”

Grimaldi became the most popular entertainer of the Regency era of the early 1800s, performing in pantomimes, notably in London’s West End.

His whiteface make-up and catchphrases have since entered into the cultural consciousness.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Rapper 21 Savage performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park in New Orleans in October. Authorities in Atlanta say Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox says the artist, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation early Sunday in the Atlanta area.
Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage in U.S. immigration custody, faces the boot
Authorities in Atlanta say Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox says the artist, whose given name is ...
Mamoru Hosoda
Anime film 'Mirai' wins Annie Award
Mamoru Hosoda's film "Mirai" won the best animated independent feature category at the 46th annual Annie Awards on Saturday. "Mirai" depicts a young boy who happens upon a magical garden,...
Behrouz Boochani
Behrouz Boochani: The award-winning Iranian asylum-seeker documenting 'Australian history' from a...
When Kurdish-Iranian journalist Behrouz Boochani won Australia's most valuable literary prize last week, he could not attend the ceremony to accept it. But as he has done for almost six y...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honor of British clown Joseph Grimaldi, at the All Saints Church in Haggerston, London, Sunday. | REUTERS

, ,