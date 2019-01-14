Entertainment News

Popular kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo to become 13th holder of Danjuro stage name

Kyodo

Popular kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo, 41, will become Ichikawa Danjuro XIII in May 2020, Shochiku Co., producer of kabuki performances and operator of Tokyo’s famed Kabukiza theater, said Monday.

Danjuro is a stage name established in the latter part of the 17th century and used by kabuki actors of the Ichikawa family. It is considered the most prestigious among kabuki stage names.

Name-succession celebrations, including a series of performances at Kabukiza that will run for three months, are being planned. The celebration period will coincide with the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Ebizo’s father, Ichikawa Danjuro XII, died in 2013.

Ebizo’s 5-year-old son, Kangen Horikoshi, will become Ichikawa Shinnosuke VIII on the same occasion.

Ebizo first took the stage at age 5 and became Ichikawa Shinnosuke VII in 1985. In 2004, he became Ichikawa Ebizo XI.

In 2017, Ebizo lost his wife, Mao Kobayashi, a TV personality who drew widespread attention after she began posting about her battle with breast cancer on her blog.

Kobayashi was selected for the 2016 edition of the BBC’s 100 Women list of inspirational and influential female figures after writing online about her struggle with the disease.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

French scriptwriter Abdel Raouf Dafri poses in Paris in 2015. One of France's most celebrated screenwriters is taking on its biggest taboo, the bloody conflict in Algeria, in a new war film. Abdel Raouf Dafri told AFP that he had been itching for years to broach the delicate subject.
'A Prophet' creator turns attention to France's war in Algeria
One of France's most celebrated screenwriters is taking on its biggest taboo, the bloody conflict in Algeria, in a new war film. Abdel Raouf Dafri told AFP that he had been itching for years to ...
Pat Boone and wife Shirley arrive at Lipscomb University for the Dove Award, in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2014. Shirley Boone, the longtime wife of singer Pat Boone as well as a philanthropist, has died at age 84.
Shirley Boone, wife of crooner Pat Boone and philanthropist, dies at 84
Shirley Boone, the longtime wife of singer Pat Boone as well as a philanthropist, has died. She was 84. She passed away on Friday surrounded by her four daughters, Cherry, Lindy, Debby and Laury...
French writer Yann Moix, who won the Renaudot prize, poses on at the Westminster hostel in Le Touquet, northern France, as part of the Touquet's book fair in 2013. Moix defended himself on RTL on Monday after provoking a social media storm by stating in Marie-Claire that he would be "incapable" of loving a woman aged 50 and above.'
French author Yann Moix sparks outrage for saying women over 50 are 'too old' to love, says he pr...
A popular French author and presenter has sparked widespread criticism around the world for saying that women over 50 are "too old" to love and "invisible" to him. Yann Moix, who is 50 himself, ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ichikawa Ebizo announced at Tokyo's Kabukiza theater on Monday that he will become Ichikawa Danjuro XIII in May next year. | KYODO

, ,