LDP, DP agree to hold Diet meeting on Kake Gakuen vet school plan

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Democratic Party agreed Tuesday to hold off-session deliberations in the Diet on Monday, mainly over a controversial school plan at the center of favoritism allegations.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be absent as he will be on a trip to Europe for the Group of 20 summit.

The LDP and the DP also agreed to summon former vice education minister Kihei Maekawa to give unsworn testimony at a joint meeting of related Lower House committees.

Maekawa has claimed that there was pressure from the Prime Minister’s Office behind a plan to allow the Kake Educational Institution, headed by a close friend of Abe, to open a university department of veterinary medicine in a national strategic zone in western Japan.