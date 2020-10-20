The 2020 Internationaux de France, one of six elite figure skating events of the Grand Prix series, has been called off due to COVID-19, French figure skating authorities said Monday.

The popular event had been scheduled for the Alpine city of Grenoble over Nov. 13-15.

“It’s sad and we’re sorry,” French organizers said. “But the various conditions just don’t allow for it to take place.”

The season is set to begin with Skate America in Las Vegas on Oct. 23-25, while another Grand Prix event, Skate Canada had already been called off.

The Grand Prix Final in Beijing, which was scheduled to take place Dec. 10-13 and serve as a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, was postponed earlier this month after International Skating Union officials said international travel and quarantine restrictions would make it hard to attract a strong field.