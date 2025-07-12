Local governments in Japan have been enhancing tourism promotion at the Osaka Expo as the event hits its midway point.
Officials of local governments are feeling confident about their promotion activities, with some events to introduce local food and culture at the expo proving popular.
Inbound visitors, however, have accounted for less than 10% of total visitors to the expo so far. A challenge facing local communities is how to lure foreign visitors to their respective regions.
