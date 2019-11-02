Nelly Korda hits a shot during the third round of the LPGA Swinging Skirts at the Miramar Golf and Country Club in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Saturday. | IMG / VIA AFP-JIJI

More Sports / Golf

Defending champion Nelly Korda takes three-stroke lead at LPGA Swinging Skirts

AP

TAIPEI – Defending champion Nelly Korda shot a 7-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead after Saturday’s third round of the LPGA Swinging Skirts.

Korda, who started the round one stroke back of overnight leader Hur Mi-jung, carded seven birdies at the par-72 Miramar Golf Country Club to finish at 18-under 198, three strokes ahead of Minjee Lee, who shot a 67.

“I think I’ve gone over 36 holes without a bogey, which is something that I always strive to do,” Korda said. “I don’t remember the last time I did that. I don’t think I’ve ever actually done that. But I’m just playing really solid golf, and there’s still so much golf to be played.”

Lee briefly moved into a tie with Korda after back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th. But Korda quickly regained the lead with a birdie of her own on the par-5 12th.

Caroline Masson shot 66 and was in third place, four strokes behind.

Top-ranked Ko Jin-young withdrew during the third round. She was 2 over after 10 holes and 5 over on the tournament. No immediate reason was given for her withdrawal.

Hur, who is looking for her third victory this season, shot a 71 and was in fourth place at 13 under.

Brooke Henderson, who shot a 64 on Friday, had five birdies against a pair of bogeys and a double bogey for a 71 that left her at 10 under.

Azahara Munoz was tied with Henderson in ninth place after a 64 that included seven birdies, an eagle and a bogey.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Carolina's Martin Necas (left) checks Detroit's Joe Hicketts in the second period on Friday at PNC Arena.
Hurricanes storm past Red Wings in second period en route to victory
Sebastian Aho scored two of Carolina's four goals that came during an 11-minute span of the second period as the Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-3 on Friday night. Aho broke a 1-...
In a September1947 file photo, Cleveland Browns coach Paul Brown diagrams one of his pass plays on the blackboard in Cleveland. Brown, the innovative coach and powerful team owner who brought dozens of improvements to the sport, has been voted pro football's greatest game changer.
Paul Brown voted NFL's greatest game changer
Paul Brown's influence on professional football has been felt for decades. He is as responsible as anyone for making it America's most popular sport. The innovative coach and powerful te...
Minjee Lee tees off during the second round of the LPGA Swinging Skirts in New Taipei City on Friday.
Hur Mi-jung grabs one-stroke lead after second round of LPGA Swinging Skirts
Hur Mi-jung shot a second consecutive 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the LPGA Swinging Skirts. Hur, who is looking for her third victory this season, is at 1...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nelly Korda hits a shot during the third round of the LPGA Swinging Skirts at the Miramar Golf and Country Club in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Saturday. | IMG / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , ,