Blue Jackets stun Lightning again

The Columbus Blue Jackets are making a serious bid to knock the team with the best regular-season record out of the playoffs.

Matt Duchene had a goal and three assists, Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves, and the Blue Jackets stunned the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Friday night to take a 2-0 first-round series lead.

Two down. Two more to go.

“It’s half the wins that we need,” Duchene said. “We’re keeping our heads down and our eyes on the prize.”

Columbus also got goals from Cam Atkinson, Zach Werenski, Riley Nash and Artemi Panarin. The Blue Jackets started the playoffs last season by winning the first two games of the first-round series with eventual Stanley Cup champion Washington, which won the next four games.

Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots for the Lightning, who lost two games in a row just twice in the regular season. Tampa Bay matched the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings for the most wins in a regular season with 62.

“The regular season is different than the playoffs,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “Things just happen so fast. Alarms are going off. This is a five-alarm fire. But it’s adversity and sometimes that’s good that you have to go through stuff like this to see how we respond. One thing I do know about being with this group is, they find a way.”

Golden Knights 5, Sharks 3

In San Jose, Mark Stone scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play created by a penalty that negated an apparent Sharks goal and Vegas responded after blowing a three-goal lead in the first period to even the series at 1-1.

The teams packed an entire game into the opening minutes with the Golden Knights scoring three goals in the first 6:11 and the Sharks rallying for three more in the final 3:01 to become the first team in NHL history to tie a playoff game in the first period after falling behind 3-0.

Islanders 3, Penguins 1

In Uniondale, New York, Jordan Eberle and Josh Bailey scored in the third period and the Islanders beat Pittsburgh for a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.

Anthony Beauvillier also scored and Robin Lehner stopped 32 shots to help New York open a postseason series with two wins for the first time since sweeping Edmonton in the 1983 Stanley Cup Final.

Blues 4, Jets 3

In Winnipeg, Oskar Sundqvist scored twice to lead St. Louis over the Jets.

The Blues lead the series 2-0.