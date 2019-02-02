Heat guard Dwyane Wade (right) and Thunder forward Paul George trade jerseys after Friday's game in Miami. | JASEN VINLOVE / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Commissioner Adam Silver adds Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade to All-Star player pool

AP

NEW YORK - Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki and Miami’s Dwyane Wade are both NBA champions, NBA Finals MVPs and longtime ambassadors for the game of basketball.

And now, one more time, they’re All-Stars.

By special order of NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Wade and Nowitzki were added Friday to the pool of players for the All-Star Game that will be played in Charlotte on Feb. 17.

Wade, who is retiring after 16 seasons, will be an All-Star for the 13th time. Nowitzki is heading to the All-Star Game for the 14th time, and has yet to officially say if his 21st season will be his last.

