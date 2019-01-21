No. 15 maegashira Chiyonokuni (right) pulls down 12th-ranked maegashira Meisei to improve to 8-1 on the ninth day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday. | NIKKAN SPORTS

Sumo / Basho Reports

Hakuho stays spotless on ninth day

Kyodo

Mongolian yokozuna Hakuho maintained his lead after beating former ozeki Kotoshogiku on Monday, the ninth day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament.

The 33-year-old Hakuho, the only yokozuna still in action, beat Kotoshogiku to keep a perfect record at the 15-day meet at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan. He remains on course to extend his record number of makuuchi top-division championships to 42.

After slapping Kotoshogiku’s face following the initial charge, the Mongolian yokozuna grabbed the 173-kilogram maegashira by the belt and thrusted him down. It was Hakuho’s 56th win over Kotoshogiku (4-5) in 62 bouts.

Rank-and-filer Chiyonokuni is alone in second place, trailing Hakuho by one win, while two ozeki, competing at sumo’s second-highest rank, lost their respective matches and fell further behind.

Takayasu dropped to 4-5 after losing to sekiwake Tamawashi (7-2), while fellow ozeki Goeido was unable to resist powerful shoves by No. 4 Okinoumi (6-3) and suffered his sixth loss.

The January tournament is missing a number of fan favorites due to injuries. The other yokozuna, Kakuryu, pulled out after going 2-3, and ozeki Tochinoshin withdrew on Thursday without winning a single bout.

No. 15 maegashira Chiyonokuni survived a scare against No. 12 Meisei (6-3) to keep his hopes for his first Emperor’s Cup alive. Meisei attempted to flip Chiyonokuni down at the edge of the ring, but Chiyonokuni resisted and slapped his opponent straight down to the sandy surface.

With the victory, the Kokonoe stable wrestler secured his first winning record since finishing 12-3 at the Summer tournament in May.

“I’m glad. I think I did really well,” said Chiyonokuni, who sustained a left-elbow injury in July. “My body doesn’t hurt and I’m confident I’m wrestling well. I’m only focused on each of my bouts.”

In one of the day’s shortest bouts, Takakeisho pushed out No. 2 Nishikigi (4-5) in just 3.1 seconds. At 7-2, the newly-promoted sekiwake remains in contention for his second straight championship following his victory at the November tourney in Fukuoka.

The two others who started the day at 7-1 — No. 8 Kaisei and No. 13 Yago — suffered losses and fell into a four-way tie for third.

Brazilian wrestler Kaisei was defeated by No. 7 Ryuden (3-6), while Yago was unable to keep his winning streak going in his makuuchi debut tournament after losing to No. 11 Ikioi (5-4).

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Sumo 101: Pre- and post-bout rituals
From once they are called to mount the dohyo, makuuchi division wrestlers have four minutes to prepare for their bout. After bowing to each other, they go to the corner, do shiko
Then-ozeki Kakuryu poses in front of former yokozuna Kitanoumi's akeni on March 25, 2014, in Osaka. Kakukryu won promotion to yokozuna the following day.
Sumo 101: Akeni
Sekitori (wrestlers in the top two divisions) have a lot of accouterments. There are kesho-mawashi (ceremonial aprons), kimono, sandals, cushions and items like knee braces and...
Yokozuna Hakuho (left) squares off with No. 5 maegashira Aoiyama en route to his Day 8 win at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday.
Hakuho maintains edge with 26th straight victory
Yokozuna Hakuho improved to a perfect 8-0 to maintain a one-win lead as the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament reached its midpoint on Sunday. The sole remaining yokozuna in action, Hakuho ha...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

No. 15 maegashira Chiyonokuni (right) pulls down 12th-ranked maegashira Meisei to improve to 8-1 on the ninth day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday. | NIKKAN SPORTS Sekiwake Tamawashi (right) unleashes a palm thrust on ozeki Takayasu for an upset win on Monday at Ryogoku Kokugikan. | NIKKAN SPORTS

, , , , ,