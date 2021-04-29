Tokyo on Thursday reported 1,027 new COVID-19 cases, the first time for the daily tally to top 1,000 since Jan. 28.

The seven-day average for new daily cases rose to 782.1, up from 684.1 the previous week.

The resurgence of the pandemic in the capital and other parts of Japan comes less than three months before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, with organizers floating the possibility of holding the games without fans.

Thursday’s figures followed the 925 new cases reported in the capital on Wednesday, the same day Osaka marked a record high 1,260 new infections.

Tokyo and Osaka are among areas covered by a state of emergency, with officials urging people to refrain from outings during the Golden Week holiday period.