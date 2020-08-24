Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga stressed on Monday the need for maintaining a military intelligence-sharing accord between Japan and South Korea.

The General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, is automatically renewed Nov. 23 unless Seoul gives notice of its intention to scrap it by Monday.

The one-year agreement “strengthens Japan-South Korea cooperation and coordination, and contributes to regional peace and stability,” Suga told a news conference.

“It is important that (the accord) is managed with stability in view of the security environment,” he added.

In late August last year, Seoul gave notice that it would terminate GSOMIA with Tokyo as retaliation for Japan’s stricter export controls for South Korea. It suspended the notice on Nov. 22, however, just before the deadline for renewal.

On soured bilateral relations, Suga said, “We’re still in a tough situation, but we call on the South Korean side to make appropriate responses on related issues in a consistent manner.”