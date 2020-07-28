National

Bodyguard of defense chief Taro Kono infected with coronavirus

Defense Minister Taro Kono speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on June 25. | AP

Kyodo

A bodyguard of Defense Minister Taro Kono has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a Defense Ministry source said Tuesday.

Kono underwent a test Tuesday and tested negative for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, according to the source.

