Lexus cars are displayed at Toyota Motor's showroom in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture. | BLOOMBERG

Business

Japanese auto brands grab top three slots in Consumer Reports' annual rankings

JIJI

NEW YORK – Japanese brands dominated the top three slots in Consumer Reports’ annual auto reliability rankings released Thursday.

Toyota Motor Corp.’s Lexus luxury brand was rated as the most reliable by the U.S. magazine, followed by Mazda Motor Corp.’s Mazda and the Toyota brand.

In fourth and fifth positions were Porsche, the luxury sports car of Germany’s Volkswagen AG, and Genesis, the luxury brand of South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co.

Among other Japan brands, Subaru Corp.’s Subaru came in seventh, with Nissan Motor Co.’s Nissan in 11th and Honda Motor Co.’s Honda in 12th. Mitsubishi Motors Corp.’s Mitsubishi was far back in 20th place.

The rankings were based on reviews from owners of more than 400,000 vehicles.

