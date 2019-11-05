A China Southern Airlines plane at Tokyo's Haneda Airport | KYODO

National

Round-trip flights between Japan and China top 1,000 a week, eclipsing links to South Korea

Kyodo

BEIJING – The number of round-trip flights linking Chinese and Japanese cities has topped 1,000 per week, with China regaining top spot from South Korea in frequency of flight connections with Japan, a Japanese government source said Tuesday.

Behind the rise is a bilateral accord in September to relax rules on Chinese airlines’ round-trip flights, pushing them up by more than 230 to about 1,130 for the winter timetable that started on Oct. 27 compared with the summer schedule.

China last ranked first in the number of round-trip flights to Japan in the 2009 summer season.

Narita Airport near Tokyo had limited Chinese airlines’ round-trip flights to 99 per week, but the figure soared to 210 after regulations were eased. The number is expected to expand further, reaching 310 next March and 410 in March 2021.

“We’ve already received demands (from Chinese airlines) for more than 310 (round-trip) flights” per week, said the government source.

Similarly, Tokyo’s Haneda Airport will relax regulations on the number of Chinese airlines’ flights next March.

On Sept. 2, Japan’s Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry agreed with the Civil Aviation Administration of China to loosen regulations on Chinese airlines’ flights to and from Narita Airport in stages.

They also agreed to eliminate restrictions on the number of flights to and from Beijing and Shanghai at Japanese regional airports.

“Japan will absorb China’s robust demand for visiting Japan,” the government source said.

The Japanese government aims to attract 40 million visitors in 2020 and the increase of Chinese airlines’ flights could make up for a recent series of flight cancellations by South Korean airlines amid worsening bilateral ties.

The number of visitors from China in the January to September period was estimated at 7.4 million, up 14.8 percent from a year before and accounting for about 30 percent of the total, according to data from the Japan National Tourism Organization.

In September alone, Chinese travelers topped the list of foreign visitors at 819,100, up 25.5 percent from a year earlier.

By contrast, the number of South Korean visitors to Japan plunged 58.1 percent in September from a year earlier to 201,200, according to figures released last month by the Japan Tourism Agency.

Tokyo-Seoul ties have worsened sharply since South Korean court rulings late last year ordered Japanese firms to pay compensation for wartime forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945. Japan maintains its position that the issue of compensation was settled by a 1965 bilateral agreement.

The increase in Chinese visitors to Japan, however, also has a risk of a sudden downturn if bilateral relations worsen, as China has in the past curbed group or individual trips to regions where ties had deteriorated.

A Chinese scholar well versed in China-Japan relations said the bilateral ties could worsen easily. “If a sensitive issue arises, it could ignite (bad) feelings (toward Japan) and the relations can go downhill immediately.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Shinjiro Koizumi
Shinjiro Koizumi says U.S. move to begin exit of Paris climate accord 'very disappointing'
The start of a process by the United States to withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate accord is "very disappointing," Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday. "Creating a decarbo...
Otters are seen at an otter cafe in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district in September. A ban on the international commercial trade of endangered otters from Southeast Asia will take effect later this month.
Amid boom in Japan, ban on trade in endangered otters about to take effect
Amid booming demand for them as pets in Japan, a ban on the international commercial trade of endangered otters found in Southeast Asia will take effect later this month to protect the animals affe...
The building in Yokohama housing the Advanceconsul Immigration Lawyer Office
Filipino worker says Yokohama legal firm won't return her passport after she quit
An immigration law firm in Yokohama is refusing to give a passport back to a Filipino woman under an employment contract they signed earlier this year, preventing her from seeking a new job or retu...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A China Southern Airlines plane at Tokyo's Haneda Airport | KYODO

, , , ,