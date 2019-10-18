Typhoon Hagibis earns 'specified' disaster designation to expedite aid, relief measures

The Cabinet adopted an ordinance Friday designating Typhoon Hagibis an extraordinary “specified” disaster so that the people and businesses affected by the storm can be given special treatment.

“We believe the designation will help ease anxiety among victims,” disaster management minister Ryota Takeda told a news conference.

The designation, made under a relevant special law, took effect immediately, providing such benefits as extended expiration dates for renewing driver’s licenses and restaurant permits.

The 19th named storm of the year caused widespread damage, mostly through flooding and landslides, in eastern and central Japan last weekend.

It was the sixth natural disaster to be earn the designation, following the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake in Kobe, the 2004 Chuetsu region temblor in Niigata, the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami mainly in Tohoku, the two Kumamoto quakes in 2016, and the 2018 torrential rain disaster in western Japan.

The designation is made for extraordinary and severe disasters that destroy or damage a great number of houses and disrupt transport and vital services in widespread areas.

Specific support measures related to Typhoon Hagibis will be announced by the relevant government agencies and ministries later.

The government also plans to designate Typhoon Hagibis as an extremely serious disaster covered by greater state financial aid for the restoration of damaged facilities such as farmland and roads.