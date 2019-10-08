Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar rises to around ¥107.40 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

Lifted by higher stock prices, the dollar rose to around ¥107.40 in Tokyo trading Tuesday before shedding gains.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.15-16, up from ¥106.84-84 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.0979-0979, up from $1.0972-0972, and at ¥117.65-65, up from ¥117.23-24.

After rising overnight above ¥107.40 in overseas trading on renewed expectations for progress in U.S.-China trade talks starting Thursday, the dollar eased to close to ¥107.20 in early Tokyo trading.

But investors bought back the dollar against the yen in view of the Nikkei 225 average’s steep rebound at the opening and solid moves later.

In later afternoon trading, the dollar dropped from around ¥107.40 to levels below ¥107.20 on selling sparked by a harsh Chinese reaction to fresh U.S. sanctions against Chinese firms on alleged human rights abuse in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, traders said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks take sharp turnaround on yen's fall, rises in Chinese markets
Tokyo stocks staged a steep rebound Tuesday in response to a weakening of the yen weakening and a rise in Chinese equities. The Nikkei 225 average rose 212.53 points, or 0.99 percent, to end at ...
Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, speaks during a summit convened by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, or TCFD, in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Japan holds summit to accelerate climate-related corporate disclosures
The government on Tuesday held the first global summit to encourage corporate disclosures on climate change, and called on investors to forge a virtuous cycle between the environment and growth. ...
Image Not Available
Kids' apparel chain Akachan Honpo opens first overseas store in Taiwan
Children's clothing chain Akachan Honpo Co. has opened its first overseas store in Taiwan, to a warm initial response from parents. The Japanese firm's wholly owned subsidiary, Taiwan Aka...

,