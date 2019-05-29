Business / Corporate

Leopalace21 inside directors to resign en masse over shoddy construction scandal

Leopalace21 Corp.’s outgoing president, Eisei Miyama, will not remain as a director and will step down en mass with six other inside directors on the apartment rental firm’s board, according to sources.

Bunya Miyao, the managing executive officer of the company, will succeed him as president, the sources said Tuesday. Miyao will also be the only inside director to keep his seat on the board, they added.

Miyama will resign from the presidency Thursday amid widespread controversies that have plagued the company’s construction business.

Leopalace21 also plans to fortify its corporate governance by decreasing the number of inside directors from eight to five and increasing the number of outside directors from three to five.

The changes will be made official at the company’s general shareholders meeting in June.

Miyama had previously expressed his intent to stay involved in the company’s management after stepping down as president. When announcing his resignation May 10, he said, “I’ll do what I can as a director.”

However, a third-party committee looking into Leopalace21’s shoddy construction scandal is expected to pin the blame on a corporate culture that prioritized business expansion over a regime of ensuring quality construction.

The panel is likely to point out flaws in the company’s inspection process and seek to rebuild its corporate management by increasing outside personnel and clarifying corporate accountability, according to the sources.

Leopalace21 Corp.'s president, Eisei Miyama, briefs a news conference May 10. | KYODO

