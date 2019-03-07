Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar almost flat around ¥111.80 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was almost flat around ¥111.80 in directionless trading in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.78-78, compared with ¥111.78-79 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1307-1307, up from $1.1301-1301, and at ¥126.39-40, up from ¥126.33-34.

In early trading, the dollar fell below ¥111.60, pressured by weak U.S. economic data, a decline in U.S. long-term interest rates and a fall in Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average.

The greenback later bounced back on buying by Japanese importers.

The dollar moved in a tight range in the afternoon in the absence of fresh trading incentives.

“There are no strong dollar-selling incentives, and buybacks emerge when the currency falls to around ¥111.50,” an official of a major life insurance firm said.

An official of a Japanese bank said, “There is no momentum to bid up the dollar further due to subdued risk appetite and weak stock prices.”

The dollar is expected to remain range-bound until U.S. jobs data come out on Friday, an official of another Japanese bank said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks fall further on economic woes
Stocks fell further on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, driven down by concerns about the outlook for the global economy. The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 140.80 points, or 0.65 percent, t...
ANA will challenge rival JAL on flights to Hawaii with the A380 superjumbo.
ANA makes superjumbo-size bet it can fill axed Airbus A380s with Japanese tourists to Hawaii
Just as a tide of canceled orders has prompted Airbus SE to halt production of the A380 superjumbo, Japan's biggest airline is betting it can succeed where others have failed — by filling the luxur...
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves his lawyers' office in a car Wednesday after he was released from the Tokyo Detention House on bail earlier in the day.
Bailed ex-Nissan boss Ghosn recuperating after 108-day 'hostage justice' ordeal in Tokyo, says la...
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn is currently recuperating after his release on bail Wednesday, following more than 100 days in custody, his lawyer said, noting that no date for a news...

, ,