Eurostar trains delayed, 1,800 evacuated from homes as WWII bomb is made safe in Paris

Several Eurostar trains heading for London were canceled or delayed Sunday in Paris, and 1,800 people temporarily evacuated from their homes, as bomb disposal experts made safe a World War II bomb, police said.

The bomb was discovered on Feb. 4 on a construction site close to the Paris ring road, near the Porte de la Chapelle, in the north of the capital.

Specialists moved the bomb from its original site Sunday morning and destroyed it in a controlled explosion nearby.

Trains in and out of the Gare du Nord, the Paris station where the Eurostar trains arrive from Britain, were severely restricted, and part of the A1 motorway and the ring road were closed.