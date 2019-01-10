In meeting with Xi, Kim Jong Un promised 'results' at summit with Trump, Chinese media report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged during a recent visit to Beijing to achieve “results” that would be welcomed by the international community after his potential next summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, China’s state-run media said Thursday.

In a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, Kim also repeated that North Korea will stick to its goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, according to the reports.

The two leaders agreed that Beijing and Pyongyang will work together to resolve issues related to the divided peninsula, with Xi expressing clear support for North Korea’s efforts to hold summit meetings with Washington, Xinhua News Agency said.

Kim, whose visit came at a time of stalemate in denuclearization negotiations with Washington, explained to Xi the “challenges and concerns” that have arisen in the process of those talks, North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said.

Xi told Kim he hopes North Korea and the United States can meet each other halfway, Xinhua said. The remark hinted at the depth of the differences that remain between Pyongyang and Washington.

“The political settlement of the peninsula issue faces a rare historic opportunity,” Xinhua quoted Xi as saying. Beijing supports U.S.-North Korean summits and the use of dialogue to resolve concerns, he was quoted as saying. “China hopes that North Korea and the United States will meet each other halfway.”

China is North Korea’s major economic and political ally, and this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Beijing and Pyongyang.

In his New Year’s address on Jan. 1, Kim said, “I am ready to meet the U.S. president again anytime,” promising not to make nuclear weapons in the future.

Kim, however, warned that North Korea may seek a “new path” if Washington maintains pressure on Pyongyang, indicating that it may return to a policy of pursuing weapons of mass destruction.

Speculation is rife that Trump and Kim may hold a second summit early this year.

Xi told Kim that China hopes the United States and North Korea “will move forward together,” according to the Chinese media.

The North Korean leader was accompanied to China by Kim Yong Chol, who has led negotiations with the United States, and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, KCNA reported.

At their historic meeting in Singapore in June 2018, Kim and Trump agreed that Washington would provide security guarantees to Pyongyang in exchange for its “complete denuclearization.”

But the negotiations have been at an impasse, given the Trump administration’s skepticism about Kim’s intention to give up nuclear weapons.

North Korea has called on the United States to ease economic sanctions aimed at preventing Pyongyang from developing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons, saying it has already started to take concrete measures toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

China has supported North Korea’s position, with Kim recently committing to put more emphasis on revitalizing his nation’s economy, which is considered to be sluggish due largely to the sanctions, than on strengthening its nuclear capacities.

In Seoul, President Moon Jae-in on Thursday urged North Korea to take firmer disarmament measures and the U.S. to reward them, suggesting he will push for sanction exemptions to restart dormant economic cooperation projects with the North.

Some experts say the sanctions relief, if pursued before Washington is ready, could weaken ties with the United States and complicate efforts to rid the North of its nuclear weapons. But others say Moon simply made a symbolic, conciliatory gesture toward North Korea.

The two projects are South Korean tours to the North’s scenic Diamond Mountain, and a jointly run factory complex in the North Korean border town of Kaesong. They were suspended in the past decade along with similar projects amid the standoff over North Korea’s nuclear program. The two projects were considered key sources of badly needed foreign currency for the impoverished North.

“We welcome North Korea’s intention to resume their operation without conditions or compensation,” Moon said. “My administration will cooperate with the international community, including the United States, to resolve the remaining issues such as international sanctions as soon as possible.”

Moon said resolving the issue of the North Korea sanctions hinges on how fast North Korea denuclearizes and whether it receives reciprocal measures from the United States. He said those would top the agenda in an expected second summit between Kim and Trump.

“North Korea knows it needs (to take) clear denuclearization steps to see international sanctions lifted and the United States also realizes that reciprocal measures are needed to match these North Korean denuclearization steps,” Moon said.

Moon, a liberal who took office in 2017, has shuttled between North Korea and the United States to facilitate high-profile nuclear diplomacy, including the Kim-Trump summit in Singapore last June. Moon’s overture, however, has invited criticism from conservatives in South Korea and the United States that he is making too many concessions and helping the North weaken U.S.-led sanctions. Trump has maintained that sanctions must stay on North Korea until it completely abandons its nuclear program.

At their meeting in Beijing, the Chinese and North Korean leaders also discussed economic cooperation between the two countries.

Kim told Xi that he was “deeply impressed by the achievements made in China’s economic and social development” and that he “hopes for more trips to China for study and exchanges,” Xinhua said.

In April, the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, led by Kim, vowed to concentrate more on building a “powerful socialist economy.”

Beijing “firmly supports” the new strategic line that focuses on “developing economy and improving people’s well-being,” Xi was quoted by the Chinese news agency as telling Kim.

Beijing and Pyongyang fought together in the 1950-1953 Korean War against U.S.-led United Nations forces. The two have been described as “blood brothers.” Washington and Pyongyang have no diplomatic ties and remain technically at war.

Kim arrived in Beijing by train on Tuesday, widely believed to be his birthday, marking his fourth trip to China as North Korea’s leader. The visit was at the invitation of Xi.

On Wednesday morning, Kim visited an economic development zone in southern Beijing, which houses many high-tech companies. Later in the day, he left Beijing station and is believed to have already returned to North Korea.

In March last year, Kim traveled to Beijing for his first foreign trip since becoming North Korea’s supreme leader following the death of his father Kim Jong Il in late 2011. In 2018 he visited China three times to hold talks with Xi.