Kanebo pays damages to more women in skin-whitening cosmetics lawsuit

Kyodo

OSAKA – Kanebo Cosmetics Inc. agreed Monday to pay damages to an additional 44 women in Japan who developed blotches after using the company’s skin-whitening products.

The women’s lawyers did not disclose the settlement amount reached at the Osaka District Court, where the plaintiffs had sought a total of around ¥805 million in damages. Kanebo will pay each of the plaintiffs in accordance with their symptoms, the lawyers said.

Nearly 20,000 people reported white patches on their skin after using the products containing Rhododenol, a whitening chemical, as of the end of June, with more than 18,000 of them having reached settlements with Kanebo, according to the company.

Of the 44 women, aged in their 30s to 80s, 31 filed the suit in April 2015 and others joined them afterwards.

The skin-whitening products were sold from 2008. Kanebo recalled them in 2013.

