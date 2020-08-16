Genk's Junya Ito scores first goal of season in Belgian top flight

Junya Ito scored his first goal of the new season in Genk's 1-1 draw against OH Leuven in the Belgian first division on Saturday.

The Japanese midfielder fired Genk into the lead in the 55th minute at Luminus Arena with a shot from outside the box. Thomas Henry rescued OH Leuven by tapping in an 85th-minute equalizer.

Genk is currently second in the league two matches into the new season.

In the Serbian top flight, Japanese striker Takuma Asano bagged his third straight goal of the new season in Partizan's 2-0 win over Radnik Surdulica.