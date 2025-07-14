Holder England reached the quarterfinals of the Women's Euro 2025 competition on Sunday after thrashing Wales 6-1 and taking second place in Group D behind France, which won 5-2 in a thrilling match with the Netherlands.

Georgia Stanway started England on its way from the penalty spot in the 13th minute, and further goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo, Beth Mead and Aggie Beever-Jones made sure of passage to the last eight.

England will face Sweden in Zurich on Thursday, a repeat of the semifinal at the last Euros three years ago that the Lionesses won 4-0.