Kyiv’s military intelligence agency has denied a report that North Korea plans to send up to 30,000 additional troops to Russia in the coming months to aid in Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The denial of a CNN report earlier this month citing Ukrainian intelligence and Western security sources came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Pyongyang is ready to "unconditionally support" Moscow's every effort to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

Lavrov, who wrapped up a three-day visit to North Korea the same day, expressed Moscow’s intention to “further intensify the strategic and tactical cooperation” between the two sides “in the international arena,” according to KCNA.