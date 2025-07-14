Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside U.S. President Donald Trump.
PSG was the favorite after heading to the United States fresh from winning the Champions League and having destroyed Real Madrid 4-0 in the semifinals.
But having been three goals ahead early on in the semis, this time the roles were reversed as PSG found itself 3-0 down by the break.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.