Twelve Hong Kong pro-democracy activists appealed their subversion convictions and jail terms on Monday in a national security case that has spotlighted Beijing's ongoing crackdown on dissent and drawn international criticism.

The appeal stems from the "47 democrats" case, named for the number of activists who were arrested and charged with 'conspiracy to commit subversion' in early 2021.

The court eventually found 45 of the defendants guilty of organizing and holding an unofficial primary election in July 2020 after massive pro-democracy protests brought the city to a standstill. Prosecutors considered the action to be a "plot" to undermine the Hong Kong government.