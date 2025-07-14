Nissan's Oliver Rowland won the Formula E title for the first time, with two races to spare, on Sunday and became the all-electric series' 10th different champion in the space of 11 seasons.

The Briton had needed to lead Pascal Wehrlein by 59 points after the second of two races in Berlin, the championship's penultimate weekend, and he did it by finishing fourth with his Porsche rival fading to 16th despite starting on pole.

"Daddy, you're the world champion," four-year-old daughter Harper told the 32-year-old Barnsley-born Yorkshireman over the radio as the team celebrated.