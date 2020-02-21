Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada continues Europa League scoring spree with hat trick

Midfielder Daichi Kamada hit a 40-minute hat trick on Thursday to propel Eintracht Frankfurt to a 4-1 home victory over Salzburg in a Europa League last 32 first-leg tie.

The 23-year-old Kamada hit the first after 12 minutes. Two minutes before the break he broke from the halfway line to score a second. He added a third with a header in the 53rd minute.

He then turned provider, starting the move that ended with Filip Kostic hitting Frankfurt’s fourth.

Kamada has not scored in 17 Bundesliga games this season, but Thursday’s hat trick gave him six in the Europa League, all in his last three games and scored over a span of 178 minutes.

Kamada hit one in the last group match against Vitoria Guimaraes and two in the last 35 minutes as Frankfurt won at Arsenal in the game before.

Those six goals made him joint top scorer in the Europa League this season.

He also becomes the third-highest Japanese scorer in European club competition behind Shinji Kagawa, who scored 11 for Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United, and Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino, who has so far also scored 11.

Minamino also has a European hat trick, scored in a 5-2 Salzburg victory over Rosenborg of Norway in a Europa League group game last season.

There was at least one other Japanese hat trick in a European club competition. Junichi Inamoto hit three against Bologna in the August 2002 Intertoto Cup final to qualify Fulham for the UEFA Cup.

In other Europa League action, Mikel Arteta marked his first European game as Arsenal manager with a 1-0 victory at Olympiakos. Manchester United was held to a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge while Inter Milan had an easier time at Ludogorets in Bulgaria, with Christian Eriksen scoring his first goal for the Italian club in a 2-0 win.

Bayer Leverkusen held off Porto 2-1 in a battle between two European heavyweights

In Glasgow, Rangers fought back from a two-goal deficit to beat Braga 3-2 as Ianis Hagi netted a brace.