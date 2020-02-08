BayStars join jet balloon ban over coronavirus scare

The Yokohama BayStars on Saturday became the second NPB team to halt mass balloon launches at their games during spring training due to concerns about the current coronavirus outbreak.

The BayStars banned the mass balloon launches, a custom fans of many of NPB’s 12 clubs participate in during the seventh inning and again when their teams win.

The announcement comes a day after the Hanshin Tigers asked their fans not to launch balloons at all of the club’s games in February, both in Okinawa and Kochi prefectures.

The BayStars’ balloon launch ban will affect seven games at their spring training base in Ginowan, Okinawa.