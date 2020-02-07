Lightning outplay Penguins, extend home winning streak to eight

Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov scored, Andre Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 Thursday night.

Vasilevskiy improved to 15-0-2 in his past 17 starts to set a franchise record for consecutive games without a regulation loss.

“Some of those saves he makes are ridiculous,” said defenseman Victor Hedman, who finished with three assists. “Sometimes you don’t expect to see those out of him but at the same time you are not surprised. He’s never out of a play, and so quick. He’s just unbelievable.”

Tampa Bay won its eighth consecutive game at home.

Mikhail Sergachev and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who have won 18 of their past 21 games. Stamkos and Kucherov each got their 25th goals of the season, with Kucherov scoring an empty-netter.

Evgeni Malkin and John Marino scored for Pittsburgh. Matt Murray finished with 25 saves.

The Penguins had 1:34 of a 5-on-3 power play in the third period but failed to find the tying goal.

“I think they’re important times in games,” Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby said. “I think we’ve got to make time that when we get an opportunity like that and time like that we need to settle down and make some plays.”

Sergachev put Tampa Bay up 1-0 with a wrist shot from the right circle that deflected off the stick of Pittsburgh’s Sam Lafferty and bounced down and through Murray’s legs at 9:04 of the first period.

Stamkos made it 2-0 at 12:55 after Kucherov’s backcheck sprung a 2-on-1 chance the other way with Point and Stamkos playing give-and-go before Stamkos lifted a shot over Murray. Both Stamkos and Kucherov extended their respective points streaks to nine games.

Malkin cut the deficit in half at 9:25 of the second period after Patric Hornqvist’s centering feed hit him in the knee and bounced in.

Cirelli answered 32 seconds later with a hard wrist shot from the left circle that beat Murray to the near post.

“Turning point in that period was Cirelli scores right after they score, less than a minute,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “So now there is a little margin for error.”

Marino cut the lead to 3-2 during 4-on-4 play with a quick wrist shot from the right circle after taking a feed from Malkin behind the net.

“I think we battled hard and recovered from the first period where it kind of felt like they had us on our heels,” Murray said. “But other than that we battled hard and it’s just unfortunate we came up short.”

Golden Knights 7, Panthers 2

In Sunrise, Florida, Mark Stone scored two goals and had three assists and Marc-Andre Fleury recorded the 460th win of his career as Vegas topped Fthe hosts

Max Pacioretty netted two goals and had an assist, Nate Schmidt scored a goal and had an assist and Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault each also scored goals. Fleury stopped 23 shots to pass the New York Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist for sole possession of fifth place on the NHL all-time list for victories.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and Mike Hoffman also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky allowed six goals on 29 shots before being relieved by Sam Montembeault with 11:07 left in the third.

Red Wings 4, Sabres 3 (SO)

In Buffalo, Dylan Larkin scored twice and converted one of Detroit’s two shootout goals, and the Red Wings snapped a nine-game skid with a win over the Sabres.

Andreas Athanasiou sealed the victory by scoring on Detroit’s second shootout opportunity after Jonathan Bernier stopped Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart on Buffalo’s first two attempts. Bernier finished with 29 saves through overtime, and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored in a game during which the Red Wings rebounded after squandering a 2-0 third-period lead.

By improving to 1-8-1 their past 10 and winning for the first time since a 3-2 shootout victory at Ottawa on Jan. 10, the Red Wings avoided their second 10-game losing streak of the season.

Devils 5, Flyers 0

In Philadelphia, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 46 shots for his second shutout of the season, and Miles Wood scored twice in New Jersey’s victory.

Blake Coleman, Damon Severson and Pavel Zacha also scored for the Devils. Blackwood also benefited from three shots that hit the post on his busy night.

New Jersey chased Philadelphia goaltender Brian Elliott from the game early in the third period. Elliott allowed four goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Alex Lyon, who yielded Wood’s second goal.

In Other Games

Islanders 5, Kings 3

Canadiens 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

Wild 4, Canucks 2

Avalanche 4, Senators 1

Jets 4, Blues 2

Predators 3, Flames 2

Hurricanes 5, Coyotes 3

Sharks 6, Oilers 3