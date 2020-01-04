Soccer

U.S. Soccer Federation cancels plans for men's team to hold training camp in Doha

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – The U.S. Soccer Federation said Friday it had canceled plans for the men’s national team to train in Doha, Qatar, this month “due to the developing situation in the region.”

The decision was announced after the United States assassinated top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in an air attack in Iraq’s capital Baghdad.

The federation said it was seeking a new site for the training camp, scheduled for Jan. 5-25, in the United States.

The Americans are scheduled to play a friendly match against Costa Rica on Feb. 1 in Carson, California, near Los Angeles.

“We are working with the Qatar Football Association to find an opportunity in the near future for our team to experience Qatar’s world-class facilities and hospitality,” USA Soccer said in its statement.

U.S. Soccer had hoped the camp in Qatar would give players a chance to check out the country that will host the 2022 World Cup.

US coach Gregg Berhalter had already called 25 players to participate in the training camp, most of them MLS players.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Tottenham's Harry Kane shoots the ball during a New Year's Day match against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.
Tottenham striker Harry Kane out with torn hamstring
Tottenham striker Harry Kane sustained a tear in his left hamstring muscle during the 1-0 loss at Southampton, the Premier League club said Friday. Tottenham did not give a timescale for...
Forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic poses with his new jersey during his official presentation as an AC Milan player at the club's headquarters in Milan on Friday.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic embraces 'top-level challenge' at AC Milan
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is giving himself six months to see if he can still play elite-level soccer with one of Europe's storied clubs. The 38-year-old striker was presented by AC Milan on Friday aft...
The Kashima Antlers have signed Daiki Sugioka, who is seen scoring a goal for Shonan Bellmare against Yokohama F. Marinos in the Levain Cup final in October.
Antlers sign Japan U-23 defender Daiki Sugioka
The Kashima Antlers have acquired defender Daiki Sugioka from Shonan Bellmare, the J. League team announced on Friday. The 21-year-old is among a handful of new defensive players joining the Ant...

, , ,