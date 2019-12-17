Hot start keys Wizards in victory

The Washington Wizards hardly missed during the first quarter, shooting 81 percent from the field.

Then in the final period, they nearly repeated that feat.

Bradley Beal scored 35 points and Isaiah Thomas added 23 to lift the Wizards to a 133-119 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Washington led 43-31 after the first quarter, and after the Pistons rallied, the Wizards shot 78 percent from the floor in the fourth.

Beal and Thomas each scored 11 points in the fourth and missed only one shot between them in that quarter.

Rookie Rui Hachimura left with a groin injury after scoring seven points in 17:01 minutes.

“Brad’s going to be Brad, so he’s going to do what he’s been doing all year, his whole career,” Thomas said. “Slowly, I’m feeling like myself more and more.”

Thomas returned from a calf injury, while the Pistons were without injured stars Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond.

“You give a team 43 points in the first quarter, that’s the game,” Detroit coach Dwane Casey said. “You let a team see the ball go through the basket, a team that’s been struggling. They lost how many straight?”

The Wizards snapped a four-game losing streak, and the Pistons failed to build on their victory at Houston on Saturday night.

Detroit rallied after falling behind by 16 in the second quarter, but the Wizards were relentless offensively. Davis Bertans added 17 points for Washington.

Derrick Rose and Markieff Morris each scored 22 points for Detroit.

Mavericks 120, Bucks 116

In Milwaukee, the Bucks’ 18-game winning streak ended when Seth Curry and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 26 points to help Dallas hang on for a victory even without star guard Luka Doncic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 48 points and 14 rebounds.

In other games

Rockets 109, Spurs 107

Thunder 109, Bulls 106

Grizzlies 118, Heat 111

Raptors 133, Cavaliers 113

Trail Blazers 111, Suns 110