Anthony Davis, LeBron James lead Lakers to best 10-game start since 2010

Anthony Davis had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns 123-115 on Tuesday night.

The Lakers (8-2) are off to their best 10-game start since 2010 and bounced back from a home loss to Toronto on Sunday. LeBron James added 19 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

Phoenix (6-4) trailed for a big chunk of the fourth quarter but pushed ahead 113-111 on Devin Booker’s fast-break layup with 3:29 left. The Lakers responded with three straight 3-pointers — one from James and two more from Kuzma — to lead 120-113 and put the game out of reach.

The Suns were led by Ricky Rubio and Booker, who both scored 21 points.

Hawks 125, Nuggets 121

In Denver, Trae Young scored 15 of his season-high 42 points in the fourth quarter and added 11 assists to lead Atlanta past Denver.

Young finished seven points shy of his career high set March 1 against Chicago last season. He was 13 of 21 from the field and finished 8 for 13 on 3-pointers.

Jabari Parker had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Alex Len scored 17 for the Hawks.

Will Barton led Denver with 21 points, Jokic had 20 and Paul Millsap added 19.

76ers 98, Cavaliers 97

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored 27 points, including the go-ahead dunk with 13.2 seconds remaining, as Philadelphia eked out a win over Cleveland.

Josh Richardson added 17 points and Ben Simmons had 15 for Philadelphia, which won despite missing 30 of 38 3-point attempts.

Jordan Clarkson and Kevin Love each had 20 points to pace Cleveland. Collin Sexton added 18 points.

Bulls 120, Knicks 102

In Chicago, Coby White made a franchise-record seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and Chicago pulled away from slumping New York.

White missed his first five shots from the field and began the final period with just four points. But the rookie guard put on a dazzling show down the stretch.

White finished with 27 points. Zach LaVine had 25 for Chicago, and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

New York lost for the sixth time in seven games. Marcus Morris scored 22 points for the Knicks, and RJ Barrett finished with 21 points and nine assists.

In Other Games

Pacers 111, Thunder 85

Heat 117, Pistons 108

Jazz 119, Nets 114

Kings 107, Trail Blazers 99