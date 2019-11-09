Satoko Miyahara in second place after Cup of China short program

Satoko Miyahara was in second place after the women’s short program at the Cup of China on Friday.

The 21-year-old Miyahara, a world championships bronze medalist two seasons ago, scored 68.91 points to trail Russian Anna Shcherbakova, who led with 73.51.

Miyahara under-rotated two jumps, while the 15-year-old Shcherbakova, who won Skate America in her Grand Prix debut, was nearly flawless.

Shcherbakova landed a double axel and a triple lutz/triple loop combination for her personal-best score in a short program.

“The performance was good,” Shcherbakova said. “I did all my jumps and elements, but I want more quality for all my elements.”

Miyahara admitted she hopes to have a better performance in the free skate.

“Although it wasn’t a (perfect) performance, I can be satisfied. It was OK overall,” Miyahara said. “I was nervous and my legs weren’t moving well at the end. In the free skate, I want to execute everything I’ve been working on.”

Amber Glenn of the United States was third with 67.69, while 18-year-old Marin Honda was sixth with 61.73.

Along with Alexandra Trusova and Alena Kostornaia, Shcherbakova is one of three young Russian female skaters who moved up to the senior level this season. Between them, they have won all three women’s Grand Prix events so far with an array of big jumps.

On the men’s side, China’s Yan Han scored 86.46 points to lead the short program in his first international competition since a sabbatical last season. China’s Jin Boyang received 85.43 points, which put him in second place, and Italy’s Matteo Rizzo was third with 81.72.

Keiji Tanaka was seventh (74.64).

China was on course for another win in pairs, where Sui Wenjing and Han Cong opened up a 12-point lead in the short program, scoring 80.90. Liubov Ilyushechkina and Charlie Bilodeau of Canada were second (68.98), with a narrow lead over China’s Peng Cheng and Jin Yang (68.50).

Russian ice dancers Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsapalov were first in the rhythm dance with 85.39 points. Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States sat in second (80.34).