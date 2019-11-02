The New York Mets have named former slugger Carlos Beltran as their new manager. | AP

Mets hire former slugger Carlos Beltran as new manager

NEW YORK – Carlos Beltran, two years removed from his playing career and with no managerial experience, has been picked by the New York Mets to replace Mickey Callaway.

Beltran, 42, received a three-year contract that includes a club option for 2023. The Mets announced the move Friday.

A nine-time All-Star during 20 major league seasons, Beltran played for the Mets from 2005-11.

He interviewed to become New York Yankees manager after the 2017 season, when Aaron Boone was hired, and spent this season as an adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

“At the beginning it’s a little bit overwhelming. There’s a lot of information that you have to digest,” Beltran said after he was interviewed by the Yankees two years ago. “Being a player and being able to play this game for such a long time, I have seen a lot, and I have seen the importance of what players need in the clubhouse.”

