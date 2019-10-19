Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who injured his knee in Thursday's win over Denver, will be out of action for several weeks. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

More Sports / Football

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes expected to miss 4-6 weeks with knee injury

AP

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped significant ligament damage when he dislocated his right kneecap and there is optimism the reigning NFL MVP could be back on the field in about a month.

Mahomes had an MRI exam Friday that showed the ligaments were intact, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was still sorting through the results and putting together a timetable for his return.

The Chiefs play Green Bay a week from Sunday, then face the Vikings and Titans before a Monday night matchup against Tennessee on Nov. 18. The Chiefs (5-2) have their bye the following week, so it is possible they hold Mahomes out until Dec. 1 against Oakland.

“The kid had the MRI and we don’t have all the information. That’s what I can give you,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday. “Once we get the information, we can give you everything that kind of happened and what’s going on down the road. The whole deal.”

Mahomes was hurt in a 30-6 victory in Denver on Thursday night while sneaking for first down on fourth-and-short deep in Broncos territory. Everyone jumped up from the pile but Mahomes, who quickly reached for his right knee as trainers rushed onto the field.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

The Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews watches his goal get past Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins in overtime on Friday in Chicago.
Jonathan Toews' OT goal propels Blackhawks past Blue Jackets
Jonathan Toews got his first goal of the season when he was in the right place at the right time Friday night. Big spot for the Chicago Blackhawks, too. Toews scored 46 seconds i...
Canadiens rookie Nick Suzuki reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Wild in the first period on Thursday in Montreal. It was Suzuki's first NHL goal.
Canadiens rookie Nick Suzuki scores first NHL goal in victory over Wild
Carey Price made 17 saves for his first shutout of the season and Victor Mete and Nick Suzuki scored their first NHL goals in a first-period burst in the Montreal Canadiens' 4-0 victory over the...
Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes comes off the field following an injury in the second quarter against Denver on Thursday night.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hurts knee in win over Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs rediscovered their mojo but lost their maestro. The Chiefs rallied around their fallen superstar and snapped a two-game skid with a 30-6 thrashing of the Denver Br...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who injured his knee in Thursday's win over Denver, will be out of action for several weeks. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

,