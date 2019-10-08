Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Yokohama to retain Ramirez as manager for fifth season

Kyodo

The DeNA Baystars said Tuesday that manager Alex Ramirez would stay at the helm next season despite the Yokohama-based Central League team making an early exit from the postseason playoffs.

The 45-year-old told owner Tomoko Namba after Monday’s 2-1 loss to the Hanshin Tigers, in the third and decisive game of the CL Climax Series first stage, that he will give everything to help the team win next year, accepting a contract offer for a fifth season.

“He put a lot of effort into getting us this far, and we give him credit for that. I told him winning (the Japan Series) is our only goal for next year,” Namba said.

This season, the Venezuela-born Ramirez made dramatic changes in the BayStars lineup, and switches to defensive positions, after coming off a 67-74-2 season in which they finished fourth.

The BayStars have not clinched the CL pennant since 1998 — the year they won the Japan Series title — but finished second in the league this season, their best result in the intervening 21 years.

They have earned a place in the Climax Series three times in the past four years. The top three finishers in each league play in the two-stage playoff, with the two winners from the Central and Pacific leagues competing in the best-of-seven championship.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

New York's Gleyber Torres doubles against Minnesota in the seventh inning of Game 3 of the ALDS on Monday night.
Yankees finish off sweep of Twins
The last time the New York Yankees won the World Series, a full decade ago, Gleyber Torres was not yet a teenager in Venezuela. Boosted by an age-defiant performance by their 22-year-old...
Kai Ueda, whose speed on the basepaths helped the Tigers in Game 3, is one of the bench players who contributed to Hanshin's victory over the BayStars in the Central League Climax Series First Stage. KYODO
Bench players come through in clutch for Tigers
Kai Ueda didn't have much time to get ready for what might've been the biggest moment of his career. Edwin Escobar had just located a 153-kph fastball into Shun Takayama's hip and someone needed...
Yokohama BayStars left fielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo hits a three-run homer against the Hanshin Tigers in Game 1 of the Central League Climax Series first stage on Saturday at Yokohama Stadium.
BayStars slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo to be posted after team backs bid to move to MLB
Yokohama BayStars left fielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo has a dream of playing in the major leagues, and the club isn't going to stand in his way. Tsutsugo went public with his desire late las...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Alex Ramirez led the BayStars to their best finish in the past 21 years this season. | KYODO

,