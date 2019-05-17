Brewers slugger Christian Yelich whacks two homers in rout of Phillies

Christian Yelich took advantage of the few pitches he saw in the zone.

Yelich hit his major league-leading 17th and 18th homers to help Zach Davies and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 Thursday.

Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas also went deep as the Brewers won their third in a row after losing the series opener against the NL East-leading Phillies.

Davies (5-0) allowed three runs — one earned — and four hits in six innings. He pitched out of trouble often because of four errors behind him.

Yelich homered to right-center in the first for a 1-0 lead off Zach Eflin (5-4). He added a solo drive off Edgar Garcia in the eighth to make it 8-3. The reigning NL MVP has three of his five career multi-homer games this season.

Yelich had three hits and scored three times, and is batting .342. “You just trust in your teammates, trust in the guy behind you to do some damage,” Yelich said. “The goal is to get on base, keep the line moving.”

Ryan Braun provided protection in the lineup for Yelich, adding three more hits to increase his career average at Citizens Bank Park to .417 (63-for-151) with 27 extra-base hits and 45 RBIs in 38 games.

Athletics 17, Tigers 3

In Detroit, Jurickson Profar hit his first career grand slam, and Oakland won its 13th straight over the Tigers.

Josh Phegley had four hits, including one of five home runs for the Athletics. Teammates Matt Olson and Marcus Semien also homered.

Ohio native Chris Bassitt (2-1) pitched eight shutout innings in front of a large group of friends and family.

“I not only saw all of his fans, I heard them,” Athletics manager Melvin said. “They were the ones booing me when I took him out.”

In Other Games

Nationals 7, Mets 6

Rangers 16, Royals 1

Reds 4, Cubs 2

Braves 10, Cardinals 2

Indians 14, Orioles 7

White Sox 4, Blue Jays 2

Padres 4, Pirates 3

Twins 11, Mariners 6