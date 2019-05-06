Hawks knock around Buffaloes starter Andrew Albers in victory

Andrew Albers allowed nine runs in 1⅔ innings on Monday as the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks cranked out a 9-6 win over the Orix Buffaloes.

Albers (1-2) gave up 10 hits and three home runs at Yafuoku Dome before he was yanked in the second.

Alfredo Despaigne, Nobuhiro Matsuda and Yurisbel Gracial all took the left-hander deep to produce latitude for the Pacific League leaders.

In his sixth game this season, Albers immediately yielded a double to Keizo Kawashima, who executed a double steal with Ukyo Shuto to put SoftBank on the board.

The Hawks proceeded to bat around and scored five more runs in the first on Despaigne’s three-run blast to center and RBIs from Gracial and Kawashima, who joined the throng of NPB batters to record two hits in a single inning.

Matsuda and Gracial both went deep in the second before Orix reliever Kazuyuki Kaneda was called in to put out the fire. The Buffaloes’ bullpen scattered three hits without allowing a run for the rest of the game.

SoftBank starter Nao Higashihama (2-1) gave up four runs in five innings before the Buffaloes cut the deficit to three, but the early buffer proved sufficient as the Hawks held on for their fifth straight win.

Eagles 8, Lions 4

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Tohoku Rakuten scored five runs in the seventh, including a three-run homer from Jabari Blash, on the way to a win over Seibu.

Former big leaguer Blash sent Ken Togame’s 3-2 fastball over the wall in center field for his sixth homer of the season.

Marines 5, Fighters 3

At Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium, Atsuki Taneichi (2-0) got the win as the Marines beat Hokkaido Nippon Ham.

The right-handed starter got through 5⅓ innings, striking out four while allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Giants 10, BayStars 2

At Yokohama Stadium, the Giants hammered BayStars starter Katsuki Azuma for eight runs on the way to an easy win.

Swallows 4, Tigers 2

At Jingu Stadium, 19-year-old Munetaka Murakami crushed his ninth homer of the season, while former major leaguer David Buchanan (1-1) picked up his first win of the year.

Carp 7, Dragons 2 (10)

At Nagoya Dome, following a nine-inning deadlock, Hiroshima piled on five runs in the 10th on a three-run triple from Ryoma Nishikawa and a two-run homer from Tomohiro Abe.