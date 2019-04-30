Kenta Maeda gets no-decision as Giants rally past Dodgers

Kenta Maeda threw five-plus scoreless innings in a no-decision as the Los Angeles Dodgers squandered a two-run lead, allowing the San Francisco Giants to edge them 3-2 in Monday night’s series opener.

Maeda scattered seven hits, walked two and struck out three, and was relieved after he yielded a leadoff double to Buster Posey in the bottom of the sixth at Oracle Park. He left the mound with the chance to get his fourth win of the season.

“I allowed runners to reach base in every inning, but my pitch count didn’t get too high,” said Maeda, who threw 73 pitches, 45 for strikes.

“It’s too bad the team lost but I hope to continue to pitch with perseverance,” he said.

The Dodgers, who entered with four straight wins, got on the scoreboard first. Cody Bellinger singled to break a scoreless deadlock in the top of the sixth and Max Muncy followed with an RBI double to put the visitors up 2-0.

But in the seventh, Los Angeles reliever Ross Stripling (1-2) loaded the bases on a single, a double and a walk. After Dylan Floro came on to strike out Posey for the second out, Evan Longoria lined a double to left to drive home all three baserunners.

Stripling took the loss in his first relief appearance this season after six starts.

“The guys put really 8½ good innings of baseball together besides when I was on the field,” Stripling said. “Obviously, everything gets magnified out of the bullpen. Just kind of a tough first one. Hopefully it can only go up from here.”

Joe Panik and Yangervis Solarte had two hits apiece for the Giants. San Francisco had lost seven of 10, including a series sweep by the New York Yankees last weekend.

“I’ve been waiting for that hit in a Giants uniform for a long time,” said Longoria, traded from Tampa Bay to San Francisco before last season. “The rivalry is a big deal, so it’s a big situation there. For me and for this team, every one right now is big. We have a lot of work to do.”

San Francisco was shut out through six innings and stranded three runners in scoring position before nearly batting around in the seventh.

Giants starter Jeff Samardzija held the Dodgers to just two singles in five innings of scoreless work. Sam Dyson (1-0) retired five batters to earn the win in relief.

The Giants lost two of three to the Dodgers in Los Angeles earlier this season. Taking the first game of this series at home after getting swept by the Yankees was big.

“Anytime you win close games it’s awesome,” Samardzija said. “When you go out there and win close games against rival teams it always feels good, especially to end the little skid we had going.”

Twins 1, Astros 0

In Minneapolis, Jake Odorizzi pitched seven solid innings to outduel Justin Verlander, Ehire Adrianza homered off Houston’s ace and the hosts edged the Astros.

Odorizzi (3-2) gave up four hits while beating Houston for the second time in two starts. He walked one and struck out seven, and Minnesota won for the eighth time in 10 games. Blake Parker recorded his sixth save.

Brewers 5, Rockies 1

In Milwaukee, struggling slugger Jesus Aguilar hit his first two homers of the season and the Brewers beat Colorado with NL MVP Christian Yelich sidelined by lower back soreness.

Zach Davies allowed an unearned run in 5⅓ innings, and Milwaukee opened a 10-game homestand with a breakout game from its beefy first baseman.

Red Sox 9, Athletics 4

In Boston, Xander Bogaerts hit a tying two-run double that sailed over the head of center fielder Ramon Laureano, who made a bad read during a six-run third inning.

Rookie Michael Chavis drove in three and Mookie Betts had three singles for the Red Sox, who had lost two straight to AL East-leading Tampa Bay.

Ryan Brasier (1-0) got four outs and was credited with the victory after starter Eduardo Rodriguez failed to go five innings with the Boston leading.

Cardinals 6, Nationals 3

In Washington, Harrison Bader homered to spark a six-run fifth inning as surging St. Louis rallied past Patrick Corbin and the Nationals in the opener of a four-game series.

Marcell Ozuna put the Cardinals ahead 4-3 with a two-run single. Jose Martinez had an RBI double, and Yadier Molina added a run-scoring single off Corbin (2-1), who took a 3-0 lead into the fifth.

Braves 3, Padres 1

In Atlanta, Ozzie Albies homered and drove in two, Mike Soroka gave up one run in six innings and the Braves beat San Diego.

Soroka (2-1) allowed four hits, struck out a career-high eight and walked one. The 21-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.62.

Rookie right-hander Jacob Webb recorded the final two outs for his first save, one day after his first win. Webb struck out pinch hitter Wil Myers to end the game.

Rays 8, Royals 5

In Kansas City, Tommy Pham, Yandy Diaz and Choi Ji-man each drove in two, sending hot-hitting Tampa Bay over the Royals.

Michael Perez and Kevin Kiermaier also drove in runs for the Rays (19-9), who have won five of six to build upon the best record in baseball. They also moved to 10-2 on the road.

Reds 5, Mets 4

In New York, Jesse Winker homered off All-Star closer Edwin Diaz with two outs in the ninth inning and Cincinnati edged the Mets after wasting a four-run lead.

Left-handed batters had been 0-for-15 this year against Diaz (0-1) before Winker drove a fastball over the right-center field fence for his career-high eighth home run, the most by a Reds player this season. Diaz was pitching for the third straight day for the first time this season.

White Sox 5, Orioles 3

In Chicago, Tim Anderson and Yonder Alonso each hit a two-run homer, sending Manny Banuelos and the White Sox past slumping Baltimore.

Banuelos (2-0) pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning in his first start since replacing Ervin Santana in the rotation. The rookie left-hander has two wins in his last three games after he went 1-4 in 2015 with Atlanta — his last season in the majors before this year.