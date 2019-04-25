Kei Nishikori reacts after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Barcelona Open men's singles third round on Thursday. | AP

Tennis

Kei Nishikori cruises into Barcelona Open quarterfinals

AFP-JIJI

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Kei Nishikori swept into the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open with a 6-1 6-3 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday.

The seventh-ranked star, eliminated in the second round in Monte Carlo last week, broke the Canadian teenager, ranked 31st, in the opening game of the match.

Nishikori then broke again in the fifth and seventh games to take the set.

After Nishikori broke in the fourth game of the second set, Auger-Aliassime began to fight back. The 18-year-old had five break points in the next game, before the fourth seed held.

The Canadian finally broke, to love, in the seventh game but Nishikori broke straight back and served out to win the match.

In the other early match, seventh-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev beat American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-2.

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Naomi Osaka speaks at a Tuesday news conference before the WTA Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.
Naomi Osaka 'dodged bullet' in Stuttgart as rival Simona Halep pulls out
World No. 1 Naomi Osaka said Tuesday she had "dodged a bullet" after Simona Halep, her main pursuer in the WTA rankings, pulled out of this week's tournament in Stuttgart. The 21-year-old...
Kei Nishikori hits a return to Taylor Fritz in the second round of the Barcelona Open on Tuesday. Nishikori won 7-5, 6-2.
Kei Nishikori reaches third round in Barcelona
Kei Nishikori advanced to the third round of the Barcelona Open on Tuesday following a 7-5, 6-2 win against Taylor Fritz of the United States. The fourth-seeded Nishikori rallied from a ...
Fabio Fognini kisses the trophy after beating Dusan Lajovic in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday. Fognini won 6-3, 6-4.
Fabio Fognini wins Monte Carlo Masters
On the clay courts where he once practiced as a youth with big dreams, Fabio Fognini won the biggest title of his erratic career by beating Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-4 Sunday in the Monte Carlo Maste...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kei Nishikori reacts after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Barcelona Open men's singles third round on Thursday. | AP

, ,