Mariners lefty Yusei Kikuchi earns first MLB win

Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi picked up his first MLB win as the Seattle Mariners edged the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night in Anaheim.

Kikuchi (1-1), who attended Hanamaki Higashi High School in Iwate Prefecture, the same school injured Angels star Shohei Ohtani attended, finally won in his sixth start since joining Seattle in the offseason.

The left-hander, who was 73-46 in eight NPB seasons with the Seibu Lions before moving to North America, persevered through five innings of 10-hit ball with plenty of help from his homer-happy teammates.

Mitch Haniger and Daniel Vogelbach homered in the first inning before Edwin Encarnacion and Domingo Santana connected later, giving the Mariners 53 homers already this season.

Dee Gordon delivered a two-run single for his 1,000th career hit in the fourth inning for the Mariners, who improved to 11-1 on the road with their third straight win in Anaheim. Seattle has scored 97 runs in those 12 road games while winning nine in a row to match the third-longest road winning streak in team history.

The Mariners already have the second-most homers in March and April in big league history, albeit with a head start from their March 20-21 series in Japan against Oakland and the March 28 start to the rest of the big league season.

Only Mark McGwire’s 2000 St. Louis Cardinals hit more homers before May, pounding out 55 in just 25 games — but those Cardinals hit 53 in their first 24 games, the same number as these improbable Mariners.

Angels slugger Albert Pujols passed Babe Ruth for fifth place on baseball’s career RBI chart during the contest.

Pujols tied Ruth when he drove in Andrelton Simmons with a double in the third inning, and passed the Babe by hitting his 636th homer in the ninth. Pujols has 1,993 RBIs, surpassing Ruth’s total from the portion of his career after RBIs became an official statistic in 1920.

But the Angels couldn’t follow up Pujols’ one-out homer off Anthony Swarzak, who finished off his third save and Los Angeles’ sixth consecutive defeat.