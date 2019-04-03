Vodka runs during the Japanese Derby in May of 2007 at Tokyo Racecourse in Fuchu. The famed mare died on Monday in Newmarket, England. | KYODO

More Sports / Horse Racing

Famed Japanese champion mare Vodka dies

Kyodo

Japanese thoroughbred mare Vodka, who became the first filly to win the Japanese Derby in 64 years, has died from laminitis, the Japan Racing Association said Wednesday.

The 15-year-old mare died Monday in Newmarket, England, where she had been staying to mate. She tied the JRA record with seven Grade 1 victories before retiring in 2010.

Vodka debuted in 2006 and earned her first G1 win at that year’s Hanshin Juvenile Fillies. In 2007, she became the first mare of the postwar period and third in history to win the Japanese Derby.

She beat rival Daiwa Scarlet by a nose at the 2008 Autumn Tenno Sho and defended her title at the Yasuda Kinen in 2009, while also collecting her final wins at the Victoria Mile and Japan Cup.

After retiring, Vodka had been utilized as a breeding mare in Ireland. In January, she gave birth to a filly sired by undefeated British racehorse Frankel.

Jockey Hirofumi Shii, who rode Vodka to victory at the Japanese Derby, was shocked by the news.

“An irreplaceable horse,” he said. “We may never see the likes of such a horse again.”

Vodka’s rider at the Autumn Tenno Sho, JRA veteran Yutaka Take, was also saddened to learn of the mare’s passing.

“A very memorable horse. I think she was worthy of being called a great horse,” Take said.

Over her career, Vodka had 10 wins and 18 top-3 finishes in 26 races, including four winless trips overseas. She won over ¥1.3 billion (about $11.7 million) in prize money and was inducted into the JRA Hall of Fame in 2011.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Brazilian judoka pose at a 2018 event in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture. The country's men's head coach, Yuko Fujii (far left), will participate in her third Olympic Games next year in Tokyo.
'Destiny' deepens Japan-Brazil judo relations
When Yuko Fujii took a job coaching judo in England after graduating from university, she didn't anticipate that she would one day be coaching the sport at an Olympics in her home country. ...
San Diego Fleet tight end Gavin Escobar (89) makes a critical first down catch on fourth and long over Birmingham Iron defensive back Max Redfield (20) late in the second half of an Alliance of American Football game in San Diego on March 17.The league is suspending operations eight games into its first season.
Alliance of American Football ends first season prematurely
The Alliance of American Football has ended its first season prematurely and told most employees that they will be terminated as of Wednesday. Employees were notified of the decision in a...
New Zealand cricketer Henry Nicholls, who was named to his country's squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup, reacts as he visits his old school, Tai Tapu School, outside Christchurch, New Zealand, on Wednesday.
New Zealand names experienced Cricket World Cup squad
New Zealand opted for experience in a 15-man squad named Wednesday for this year's cricket World Cup, with rookie Tom Blundell's inclusion as back-up wicketkeeper the only real surprise. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Vodka runs during the Japanese Derby in May of 2007 at Tokyo Racecourse in Fuchu. The famed mare died on Monday in Newmarket, England. | KYODO

, ,