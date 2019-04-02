Giannis Antetokounmpo returns, leads Bucks to win

Giannis Antetokounmpo forgot for a moment that Milwaukee had reduced its magic number to one for clinching the NBA’s best record.

Once the Bucks have it secured, Antetokounmpo can get some extra rest before the playoffs.

He isn’t interested.

“Because I love playing basketball. I just love playing basketball,” Antetokounmpo said.

“Rest is not in my dictionary. I just love playing basketball. If I am healthy and I can play and I can help my teammates, I am always going to play and help my team.”

That’s what he did Monday night, finishing with 28 points and 11 rebounds in his return from an ankle injury to help the Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 131-121.

Eric Bledsoe added 29 points, reserve guard George Hill chipped in 22, and Brook Lopez and Sterling Brown each scored 14 for the Bucks, who played without All-Star forward Khris Middleton because of soreness in his left groin.

Milwaukee was unable to clinch the best record because Toronto won earlier Monday.

D’Angelo Russell had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who remained seventh in the East after losses by Detroit and Miami.

Their defeats took away some of the sting for Caris LeVert, who went 8-for-15 from the field with 24 points off the bench.

The Nets host Toronto on Wednesday followed by a visit to Milwaukee on Saturday.

“You can’t place pressure on yourself. These games are fun,” LeVert said.

“It’s what we worked for all year. It’s what we worked for it all summer, for these moments right here. Super fun for us, especially because we control our own destiny at this point.”

Milwaukee got off to a quick start and led 35-13 lead with 1:39 left to play in the first quarter. But Brooklyn stormed back with a 28-6 spurt to go up 42-41 on DeMarre Carroll’s layup with 5:53 remaining in the half.

There were 16 lead changes in the third and for a while it seemed like the short-handed Bucks, who only dressed nine players, could be facing another loss after falling Sunday in overtime.

“Character is something we talk a lot about and something we really value,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said.

“Your character comes out when you face a little bit of adversity, which I think we did tonight. I don’t think we always had the best response to it, but ultimately I think the character does come through and we were able to get a little bit of separation and win the game.”

Antetokounmpo, who had 14 points in the final period, put the Bucks ahead 101-91 with a three-point play with 10:21 to go.

“They got into us. They looked fresh and rested,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said.

Celtics 110, Heat 105

In Boston, Kyrie Irving had 25 points, including a pair of key late free throws, and the Celtics held off Miami.

Al Horford added 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Boston (46-32), which is trying to beat out the Indiana Pacers for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Goran Dragic led the Heat with 30 points.

Raptors 121, Magic 109

In Toronto, Danny Green scored a season-high 29 points, Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka each had 15 and the Raptors clinched their sixth Atlantic Division title by beating Orlando.

The win also means Toronto can finish no lower than second in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors are three games behind Milwaukee for first.

Pacers 111, Pistons 102

In Indianapolis, Thaddeus Young scored 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 12 rebounds to help Indiana snap a three-game losing streak with a victory over Detroit.

It was a crucial win for the Pacers, who had lost seven of their previous eight and their grip on potentially having home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Jazz 111, Hornets 102

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points, Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 18 rebounds, and surging Utah overcame Kemba Walker’s 47 points to beat Charlotte.

Ricky Rubio added 20 points and 13 assists for the Jazz, who have won 10 of 11 and are two games back of Houston and Portland for the third and fourth slots in the Western Conference playoffs.

Trail Blazers 132, Timberwolves 122

In Minneapolis, Evan Turner had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists off the bench, and Portland moved into a tie for third place in the Western Conference with a victory over Minnesota.

Rodney Hood led the Blazers with 21 points. Enes Kanter added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Portland, which joined the idle Houston Rockets at 49-28.

Mavericks 122, 76ers 102

In Dallas, Justin Jackson scored 16 of his 24 points in the third quarter and the Mavericks took advantage of a short-handed Philadelphia lineup.

Jackson, acquired on Feb. 6 from Sacramento, had his highest point total with Dallas. He led a balanced Mavericks effort as leading scorer Luka Doncic sat out his second straight game with a thigh contusion.

Knicks 113, Bulls 105

In New York, Luke Kornet scored a career-high 24 points and the Knicks snapped a six-game losing streak.

Robin Lopez led the Bulls with a season-high 29 points.

Suns 122, Cavaliers 113

In Phoenix, Devin Booker scored 25 points after two 50-point games and a 48-point night over the past three, and that was enough to lead the Suns over Cleveland.